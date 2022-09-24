RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Austin Peay scores 28 unanswered 2nd-half points to beat EKU

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 8:21 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello passed for a touchdown and rushed for 181 yards and three second-half scores as Austin Peay scored 28 unanswered points after halftime to beat Eastern Kentucky 31-20 on Saturday.

Austin Peay trailed 20-3 at halftime, including a DiLiello interception that was returned 40 yards for a score by Joseph Sayles. But DiLiello had scoring runs of 39, 7 and 8 yards in the second half to help the Governors take a 24-20 lead with 12:20 left in the fourth.

DiLiello’s 24-yard connection with Drae McCray capped the scoring with 5:39 left.

DiLiello was 17 of 33 for 172 yards passing but he was also intercepted two times. CJ Evans Jr. added 75 yards rushing as Austin Peay (4-1) rushers combined for 326 yards on 52 carries.

Parker McKinney passed for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception for Eastern Kentucky (2-2).

