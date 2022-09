IRVING, Texas (AP) — AP source: University presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have approved expanding it to 12…

Listen now to WTOP News

IRVING, Texas (AP) — AP source: University presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have approved expanding it to 12 teams.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.