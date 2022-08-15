WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Wishbone fullback Worster of great Texas teams dead at 73

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 4:48 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Steve Worster, the powerful fullback in a bruising wishbone offense that led Texas to the undisputed national championship in 1969 and the brink of another a year later, died Saturday. He was 73.

The Texas athletic department announced the death, for which no cause was given.

Known to Longhorns fans as “Woo-Woo” Worster, he rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry from 1968-1970. Texas won three Southwest Conference titles with a 30-2-1 record over that span.

Worster was a consensus All-American in 1970 and finished fourth on the Heisman Trophy ballot that season. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1971 but never played in the NFL. He played one season in the Canadian Football League before giving up football and returning to Texas.

Worster was inducted into the Texas Sports, Texas High School Football and Cotton Bowl halls of fame.

