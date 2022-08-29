MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -215 at CINCINNATI +180 LA Dodgers -142 at N.Y METS…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -215 at CINCINNATI +180 LA Dodgers -142 at N.Y METS +120 at ATLANTA -390 Colorado +310 at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF Philadelphia -142 at ARIZONA +120 San Diego -126 at SAN FRANCISCO +108 American League at CLEVELAND -156 Baltimore +132 Seattle -166 at DETROIT +140 at MINNESOTA -134 Boston +116 Houston -176 at TEXAS +148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Kansas City +120 N.Y Yankees -180 at LA ANGELS +152 Interleague Tampa Bay -240 at MIAMI +198 Oakland OFF at WASHINGTON OFF at TORONTO -230 Chicago Cubs +190 College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 6½ 7½ (51½) West Virginia at TENNESSEE 32½ 35½ (68½) Ball State at OKLAHOMA STATE 21½ 21½ (59½) Central Michigan at MISSOURI 19½ 19½ (60½) Louisiana Tech Penn State 3½ 3½ (53½) at PURDUE at MINNESOTA 37½ 36½ (52½) New Mexico State Friday at MICHIGAN STATE 19½ 21½ (54½) Western Michigan Virginia Tech 8½ 7½ (49½) at OLD DOMINION at DUKE 6½ 6½ (51½) Temple at INDIANA 4½ 2½ (45½) Illinois TCU 10½ 13½ (56½) at COLORADO Saturday at BOSTON COLLEGE 7½ 7½ (47½) Rutgers at MARYLAND 21½ 23½ (62½) Buffalo at MICHIGAN 26½ 31½ (61½) Colorado State at APPALACHIAN STATE 2½ ½ (56½) North Carolina NC State 10½ 11½ (55½) at EAST CAROLINA at UCLA 25½ 24½ (57½) Bowling Green Georgia 17½ 17½ (53½) at OREGON Tulsa 1½ 6½ (44½) at WYOMING at ARKANSAS 7½ 6½ (51½) Cincinnati Houston 5½ 4½ (61½) at UTSA at OKLAHOMA 31½ 31½ (56½) UTEP at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 6½ (47½) Arizona BYU 11½ 12½ (57½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at OLE MISS 22½ 22½ (57½) Troy at NEVADA 5½ ½ (51½) Texas State at JAMES MADISON 7½ 5½ (57½) Middle Tennessee Florida Atlantic 2½ 3½ (49½) at OHIO at USC 34½ 33½ (61½) Rice at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (53½) Army Liberty 3½ 3½ (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS at TULANE 29½ 28½ (59½) UMass at KENTUCKY 19½ 16½ (52½) Miami (OH) Utah 2½ 2½ (51½) at FLORIDA at OHIO STATE 15½ 17½ (58½) Notre Dame at MISSISSIPPI STATE 16½ 14½ (56½) Memphis at SOUTH CAROLINA 13½ 12½ (56½) Georgia State at ALABAMA 39½ 41½ (62½) Utah State SMU 10½ 10½ (68½) at NORTH TEXAS at TEXAS 37½ 38½ (64½) UL Monroe Louisville 3½ 4½ (57½) at SYRACUSE at WASHINGTON 21½ 21½ (59½) Kent State at OREGON STATE 3½ 2½ (57½) Boise State Sunday Western Kentucky 11½ 16½ (67½) at HAWAII LSU 3½ 3½ (51½) at FLORIDA STATE Monday Clemson 21½ 21½ (48½) at GEORGIA TECH NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1 2½ (52½) at LA RAMS Sunday at MIAMI 2½ 2½ (45½) New England New Orleans 5½ 5½ (42½) at ATLANTA Indianapolis 8 8½ (44½) at HOUSTON San Francisco 6½ 6½ (41½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 6 6½ (44½) Pittsburgh Baltimore 6 6½ (44½) at NY JETS Philadelphia 4½ 3½ (48½) at DETROIT at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (41½) Cleveland at WASHINGTON 4 3½ (43½) Jacksonville at TENNESSEE 6½ 5½ (43½) NY Giants Kansas City 3 3½ (53½) at ARIZONA Green Bay 1½ 2½ (48½) at MINNESOTA at LA CHARGERS 4 3½ (52½) Las Vegas Tampa Bay 2½ 1½ (49½) at DALLAS Monday Denver 5 6½ (42½) at SEATTLE

