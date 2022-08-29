RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia to hold joint war games with China, others | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days'
The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 10:50 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -215 at CINCINNATI +180
LA Dodgers -142 at N.Y METS +120
at ATLANTA -390 Colorado +310
at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
Philadelphia -142 at ARIZONA +120
San Diego -126 at SAN FRANCISCO +108
American League
at CLEVELAND -156 Baltimore +132
Seattle -166 at DETROIT +140
at MINNESOTA -134 Boston +116
Houston -176 at TEXAS +148
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Kansas City +120
N.Y Yankees -180 at LA ANGELS +152
Interleague
Tampa Bay -240 at MIAMI +198
Oakland OFF at WASHINGTON OFF
at TORONTO -230 Chicago Cubs +190
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PITTSBURGH (51½) West Virginia
at TENNESSEE 32½ 35½ (68½) Ball State
at OKLAHOMA STATE 21½ 21½ (59½) Central Michigan
at MISSOURI 19½ 19½ (60½) Louisiana Tech
Penn State (53½) at PURDUE
at MINNESOTA 37½ 36½ (52½) New Mexico State
Friday
at MICHIGAN STATE 19½ 21½ (54½) Western Michigan
Virginia Tech (49½) at OLD DOMINION
at DUKE (51½) Temple
at INDIANA (45½) Illinois
TCU 10½ 13½ (56½) at COLORADO
Saturday
at BOSTON COLLEGE (47½) Rutgers
at MARYLAND 21½ 23½ (62½) Buffalo
at MICHIGAN 26½ 31½ (61½) Colorado State
at APPALACHIAN STATE ½ (56½) North Carolina
NC State 10½ 11½ (55½) at EAST CAROLINA
at UCLA 25½ 24½ (57½) Bowling Green
Georgia 17½ 17½ (53½) at OREGON
Tulsa (44½) at WYOMING
at ARKANSAS (51½) Cincinnati
Houston (61½) at UTSA
at OKLAHOMA 31½ 31½ (56½) UTEP
at SAN DIEGO STATE (47½) Arizona
BYU 11½ 12½ (57½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at OLE MISS 22½ 22½ (57½) Troy
at NEVADA ½ (51½) Texas State
at JAMES MADISON (57½) Middle Tennessee
Florida Atlantic (49½) at OHIO
at USC 34½ 33½ (61½) Rice
at COASTAL CAROLINA (53½) Army
Liberty (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS
at TULANE 29½ 28½ (59½) UMass
at KENTUCKY 19½ 16½ (52½) Miami (OH)
Utah (51½) at FLORIDA
at OHIO STATE 15½ 17½ (58½) Notre Dame
at MISSISSIPPI STATE 16½ 14½ (56½) Memphis
at SOUTH CAROLINA 13½ 12½ (56½) Georgia State
at ALABAMA 39½ 41½ (62½) Utah State
SMU 10½ 10½ (68½) at NORTH TEXAS
at TEXAS 37½ 38½ (64½) UL Monroe
Louisville (57½) at SYRACUSE
at WASHINGTON 21½ 21½ (59½) Kent State
at OREGON STATE (57½) Boise State
Sunday
Western Kentucky 11½ 16½ (67½) at HAWAII
LSU (51½) at FLORIDA STATE
Monday
Clemson 21½ 21½ (48½) at GEORGIA TECH
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 1 (52½) at LA RAMS
Sunday
at MIAMI (45½) New England
New Orleans (42½) at ATLANTA
Indianapolis 8 (44½) at HOUSTON
San Francisco (41½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
at CAROLINA (41½) Cleveland
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
Green Bay (48½) at MINNESOTA
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
Tampa Bay (49½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (42½) at SEATTLE

