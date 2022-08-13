WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian shelling heavy in east | Russian GDP drops 4% | Ukrainian minister: Russia blocking access to medicines | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat
Home » College Football » Notre Dame losses WR…

Notre Dame losses WR Davis (knee); names QB Buchner starter

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 12:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.

Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday’s practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.

The loss is a hit to an already thin position for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers left on the roster and only Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles caught more than 20 passes last season.

Buchner played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, and threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for 336 yards and three scores.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up