RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
Home » College Football » E. Kentucky coach Wells…

E. Kentucky coach Wells under medical care after ‘episode’

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 6:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having an unspecified “medical episode” at work Sunday morning.

A statement from the school there would no further comment and cited federal privacy regulations.

Wells is 10-10 in two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last season. EKU is scheduled to open the season Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

The incident comes days after former Colonels defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested on federal charges of allegedly robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico in January. The program suspended Kirkendoll after being told of his arrest Wednesday and as of Friday he was no longer enrolled at the school.

___

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up