AP source: Cleveland Browns trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 1:53 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — AP source: Cleveland Browns trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

