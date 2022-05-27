RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Stewart, Michigan beat Illinois 7-5 in Big Ten Tournament

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 3:26 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Joe Stewart went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three runs to help Michigan beat Illinois 7-5 Thursday night in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

No. 5 seed Michigan (29-25) plays top-seeded Maryland in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Tito Flores singled to lead off the eighth inning and scored when Joey Velazquez hit a two-out line drive to right field. Jake Marti — after falling behind 0-2 — drew a walk and Jordon Rogers, who pinch ran for Velazquez at second base, scored on a single to left field by Clark Elliott to give the Wolverines a 6-4 lead.

Clark Elliott and Stewart hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the game and Stewart doubled to start the third inning and the scored when Matt Frey singled to left field to give Michigan a 3-1 lead.

Cam McDonald hit a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth before Ryan Hampe and Taylor Jackson followed with back-to-back doubles for No. 4 seed Illinois (31-21) to tie it a 3-all. Jimmy Obertop answered with a solo home run in the top of fifth but Cal Hejza’s two-out single for Illinois in the bottom of the sixth made 4-4.

Velazquez, who is a back-up linebacker and special teams player for the Michigan football team, had a career-high three hits.

Jackson finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Fighting Illini. Hejza, Hampe and McDonald added two hits apiece.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

