RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » College Football » Alabama transfer opens up…

Alabama transfer opens up about mental health struggle

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 6:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor has entered the transfer portal, citing mental health issues.

Shor issued a statement on Twitter explaining that he has battled depression and anxiety and experienced suicidal thoughts in recent years. He said he is seeking a fresh start.

“Two years ago, I was fighting for my life against mental illness,” Shor said in the two-page Twitter message. “It is safe to say that every day I was suffering with living in darkness, with pain and with sadness.

“The feeling of wanting to take your own life is a feeling like no other, and a feeling that I would wish no one else to ever feel. The voices in my head would often take control of my life.”

He said he received help from a Herren Project substance abuse treatment facility in Massachusetts. The group was founded by former professional basketball player Chris Herren.

Shor said the struggles were most pronounced during his recruitment as a three-star prospect from Alpharetta, Georgia.

“Outside of football, I was struggling immensely,” he wrote. “I have been told that I’m lucky to be alive.

“In my heart, I know that football has ultimately saved my life as it gave me the motivation, determination and power to keep going.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up