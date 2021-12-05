CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » Sugar Bowl pits No.…

Sugar Bowl pits No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUGAR BOWL

No. 6 Baylor (11-2, Big 12) vs No. 8 Mississippi (10-2, SEC), Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m.

LOCATION: New Orleans.

TOP PLAYERS

Baylor: RB Abram Smith, 1,429 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns.

Mississippi: QB Matt Coral, 3,936 total yards, 31 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Baylor: The Bears won the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, 21-16 over Oklahoma State.

Mississippi: Capped its first 10-win regular season in program history with a 31-21 triumph over Mississippi State and finished second in the SEC West.

LAST TIME

Baylor 20, Mississippi 10 (Sept. 6, 1975).

BOWL HISTORY

Baylor: Third appearance in the Sugar Bowl and second in three seasons; 26th bowl overall.

Mississippi: Ninth appearance in the Sugar Bowl and second in five seasons; 39th bowl overall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up