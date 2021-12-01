Navy revealed their “Fly Navy” alternate uniforms on Tuesday, inspired by the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jet, flown exclusively by naval aviators.

Navy Midshipmen unveil ‘Fly Navy’ uniforms for Army-Navy game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Navy Midshipmen are ready to take flight at the 122nd edition of the Army-Navy Football game on Dec. 11.

Navy revealed their “Fly Navy” alternate uniforms on Tuesday, inspired by the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter jet, flown exclusively by naval aviators.

Navy’s helmet features the jet flying through the clouds on the one side and a U.S military aircraft roundel on the other side.

The roundel represents the aircraft piloted by all of the different branches of the military and is also featured on top of the sleeves of the navy blue jersey.

A special patch was placed on the upper left side of the jersey for the Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, which are the 18 squadrons based out of the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

Lastly, the blue socks will also include the aircraft roundel with red white and gold near the trim and the Under Armour cleats of the uniform have the U.S. flag at the bottom.

The Army Black Knights will also wear alternate uniforms honoring the members of the Special Forces team that deployed to Afghanistan weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Army-Navy game will take place at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. this year with kickoff set for 3 p.m. on CBS.