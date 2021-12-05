CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Missouri to face Army’s triple option in Armed Forces Bowl

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 8:47 PM

Army (8-3, Independent) vs. Missouri (6-6, SEC), Dec. 22, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Fort Worth, Texas.

TOP PLAYERS

Army: LB Andre Carter II, 14.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, leads the nation in sacks per game; QB Christian Anderson, 545 yards and five touchdowns passing; 519 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Missouri: RB Tyler Badie, 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing; 330 yards and four touchdowns receiving.

NOTABLE

Army: The Black Knights still have a game to play — they play Navy on Saturday. Army ranks second nationally with 301.2 yards rushing per game.

Missouri: Coach Eliah Drinkwitz is unbeaten (8-0) as an assistant coach and head coach in bowl games.

LAST TIME

Missouri 23, Army 10. (Sept. 11, 1982).

BOWL HISTORY

Army: Fourth Armed Forces Bowl berth, 3-0 record. Tenth bowl bid overall, with a 6-3 record.

Missouri: First Armed Forces Bowl berth, 34th bowl game overall.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

