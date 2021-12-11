CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Heisman Regional Voting

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 9:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Bryce Young, Alabama, 355 points

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 150

3. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 94

4. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 53

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Young, 384

2. Hutchinson, 137

3. Pickett, 167

4. Stroud, 58

SOUTH

1. Young, 422

2. Hutchinson, 116

3. Pickett, 112

4. Stroud, 52

SOUTHWEST

1. Young, 400

2. Hutchinson, 180

3. Pickett, 85

4. Stroud, 82

MIDWEST

1. Young, 357

2. Hutchinson, 204

3. Pickett, 69

4. Stroud, 75

FAR WEST

1. Young, 393

2. Hutchinson, 167

3. Pickett, 104

4. Stroud, 79

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

