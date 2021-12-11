Heisman Regional Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy:
|NORTHEAST
1. Bryce Young, Alabama, 355 points
2. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan, 150
3. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, 94
4. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 53
|MID-ATLANTIC
1. Young, 384
2. Hutchinson, 137
3. Pickett, 167
4. Stroud, 58
|SOUTH
1. Young, 422
2. Hutchinson, 116
3. Pickett, 112
4. Stroud, 52
|SOUTHWEST
1. Young, 400
2. Hutchinson, 180
3. Pickett, 85
4. Stroud, 82
|MIDWEST
1. Young, 357
2. Hutchinson, 204
3. Pickett, 69
4. Stroud, 75
|FAR WEST
1. Young, 393
2. Hutchinson, 167
3. Pickett, 104
4. Stroud, 79
