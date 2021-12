NEW YORK (AP) — Heisman finalists: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young.

NEW YORK (AP) — Heisman finalists: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.