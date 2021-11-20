CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Zoppi hits winner as Central Connecticut tops Saint Francis

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 3:44 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Shon Mitchell threw two touchdown passes, Joe Zoppi kicked a 31-yard field goal on the final play, and Central Connecticut State defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 24-21 on Saturday.

With the score tied at 21 late in the fourth quarter, Saint Francis punter Jordan Slaiby could not field the snap from center and Central Connecticut took possession at the Red Flash 27-yard line. CCSU ran out the final two minutes, capped by Zoppi’s third field goal of the game for the Blue Devils (4-7, 4-3 Northeast Conference).

All five of the game’s touchdowns were through the air as Saint Francis’ Justin Sliwoski threw three TD passes to answer Mitchell’s two. Sliwoski completed 14 of 20 passes for 254 yards. Mitchell was 12-of-32 passing for 124 yards.

Nasir Smith had 95 yards on the ground for CCSU. Marques DeShields had 74 yards rushing for the Red Flash (5-6, 4-3).

