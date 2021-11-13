CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Weber St. smokes Southern Utah 62-0 in its Big Sky farewell

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:08 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Weber State sent Southern Utah out of the Big Sky Conference with a 62-0 loss on Saturday.

The 62 points is tied for the ninth most in a game in Weber State (5-5, 4-3) history. It was the final Big Sky game between the two in-state rivals and it ended with the first shutout by Weber State against a Big Sky team since 2007.

The Thunderbirds (1-10, 0-8) are moving up to FBS level and will be members of the Western Athletic Conference starting the 2022-23 season.

The Wildcats forced a season-high four turnovers in the win. Bronson Barron completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 225 yards and three scores for Weber State.

Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller was intercepted three times.

