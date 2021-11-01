USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25…

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (64) 8-0 1600 1 2. Cincinnati 8-0 1460 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1453 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1423 4 5. Ohio State 7-1 1336 5 6. Michigan State 8-0 1325 7 7. Oregon 7-1 1198 8 8. Notre Dame 7-1 1095 11 9. Wake Forest 8-0 1051 13 10. Michigan 7-1 1050 6 11. Oklahoma State 7-1 922 15 12. Texas A&M 6-2 910 14 13. Baylor 7-1 815 18 14. Auburn 6-2 802 21 15. Mississippi 6-2 680 9 16. Iowa 6-2 512 10 17. Kentucky 6-2 497 12 18. Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 22 19. Houston 7-1 349 NR 20. Brigham Young 7-2 310 NR 21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 24 22. North Carolina State 6-2 265 25 23. Penn State 5-3 215 17 24. SMU 7-1 192 16 25. Pittsburgh 6-2 162 19

Dropped out: No. 20 San Diego State (7-1); No. 23 Iowa State (5-3).

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) 156; Fresno State (7-2) 73; San Diego State (7-1) 65; Arkansas (5-3) 65; Minnesota (6-2) 29; Wisconsin (5-3) 26; Mississippi State (5-3) 20; Appalachian State (6-2) 10; Utah (5-3) 10; Air Force (6-2) 9; Clemson (5-3) 4; Iowa State (5-3) 4; Liberty (7-2) 4; Arizona State (5-3) 1.

