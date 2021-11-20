CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson State wins 24-10

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:11 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders passed for three touchdowns and Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 24-10 on Saturday to finish unbeaten in the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season.

The Tigers (10-1, 8-0) won the SWAC East Division and will play for the conference title on Dec. 4 for the first time since 2013.

Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders, was 28-of-39 passing for 297 yards. Keith Corbin III made nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders’ 31-yard touchdown pass to Shane Hooks snapped a 10-all tie in the final minute of the third quarter. Sanders’ 2-yard TD to Corbin gave the Tigers insurance with 3:23 remaining in the game.

The Jackson State defense, which came in with an NCAA Division I-leading 44 sacks, added four more, two by James Houston.

Felix Harper threw for 210 yards and a score for the Braves (6-5, 5-3).

