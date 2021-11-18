CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Ohio St reinstates QB…

Ohio St reinstates QB Miller after court reduces DUI charge

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III has been reinstated to the team Thursday after his drunken-driving charge was reduced to a minor misdemeanor traffic offense.

The freshman was stopped in the university district on Nov. 5 by an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper who said Miller’s pickup truck was weaving.

After a field-sobriety test, he was arrested, but he declined to take a breath test. He was subsequently suspended from the team.

The charge was reduced during Miller’s arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $150 fine and court costs.

Joe Gibson, the chief prosecutor for the Columbus city attorney’s office, said it was going to be difficult to prove the drunken-driving charge based on the evidence, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

“Miller has fulfilled all of the obligations required of him and the legal case is now closed,” a spokesman for the football program said.

Miller is currently the Buckeyes’ third-string quarterback behind fellow freshmen C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord. Miller has completed 7 of 14 passes in mop-up duty in four games this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up