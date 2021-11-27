HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Mississippi Valley State upsets Prairie View A&M, 24-19

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:18 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Caleb Johnson ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns and Mississippi Valley State forced four turnovers as the Delta Devils upset Prairie View A&M, 24-19 on Saturday, sending the Panthers into the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game against Jackson State on a three-game losing streak.

Prairie View (7-4, 6-2) clinched the SWAC-East title when Jackson State knocked off Alcorn State to complete an undefeated conference season. The Panthers, who lost to Alcorn State and Texas A&M before falling to the Delta Devils, face off with Jackson State Dec. 4 in Jackson, Miss.

Jalani Eason wasted little time putting the Delta Devils on top. After forcing Prairie View to punt on its opening possession, MVSU faced third-and-long when Eason hit Jacory Rankin with a 60-yard launch to take a 7-0 lead.

After Jawon Pass threw an interception on the Panthers’ second possession, Johnson capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive with a 6-yard run for a 14-0 lead. Johnson scored again from the 4 midway through the second quarter, sending Mississippi Valley State into intermission with a 21-7 lead.

The Panthers had the ball in the final minute, but Pass threw his second interception with :13 left.

Jaden Stewart carried 16 times for 49 yards and three touchdowns for Prairie View.

Eason finished 8 of 12 for 182 yards passing. Rankin caught two passes for 79.

