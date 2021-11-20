CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Llewellyn carries The Citadel…

Llewellyn carries The Citadel to 24-21 win over Chattanooga

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Llewellyn broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give The Citadel a 24-21 come-from-behind win over Chattanooga in the season finale Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished the season with back-to-back wins. Chattanooga had the Southern Conference’s automatic berth into the FCS playoffs within their grasp before losing back-to-back games to end the regular season.

Ailym Ford ran for two touchdown in the final 2:15 of the second quarter to put the Mocs ahead 21-14, but they were shut out in the second half.

Colby Kinter kicked a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it a 21-17 deficit and Llewellyn, a reserve fullback whose last carry was on September 18, scored to put The Citadel on top with 6:10 left.

Jaylan Adams ran for a touchdown and tossed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Summie Carlay, a converted offensive tackle who had never caught a pass. Adams finished with 28 carries for 116 yards to lead the Bulldogs (4-7, 3-5).

Tyrill Price carried 14 times for 144 yards to lead Chattanooga (6-5, 5-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up