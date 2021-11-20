CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Keene, Richardson propel UCF past UConn 49-17

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:52 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Mikey Keene threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Johnny Richardson rushed for 147 yards and a TD as UCF cruised to a 49-17 victory over Connecticut on Saturday.

Richardson scored on a 9-yard run to open the scoring for the Knights (7-4). Keene added a 30-yard TD run and Mark-Anthony Richards ran it in from 8 yards out as UCF took a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Keene completed 23 of 29 passes for 208 yards for the Knights. He had TD throws to Richardson covering 17 yards in the second quarter and a 3-yard TD toss to Amari Johnson in the fourth. Wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe had a 49-yard TD throw to Brandon Johnson midway through the second quarter for a 35-7 lead. Johnson had seven catches for 125 yards.

Freshman Nathan Carter ran for 77 yards and a score for the Huskies (1-10). Steven Krajewski completed only 18 of 42 passes for 174 yards with three interceptions.

