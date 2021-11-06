CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
JMU makes it official; Sun Belt Conference is next stop

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 10:52 AM

James Madison has decided to pursue a move to the Sun Belt Conference despite being told by the Colonial Athletic Association that it will be barred from participating in CAA championships before its actual departure.

League president Joe D’Antonio says the Dukes withdrawal from the CAA is effective June 30, 2022.

The Dukes will not be barred from representing the league in the football playoffs because different bylaws govern that sport in the CAA.

