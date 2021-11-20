CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Duquesne unloads on Wagner…

Duquesne unloads on Wagner with a 44-0 win

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for three touchdowns, Garrett Owens ran for two scores and Duquesne scored 30 points in the second quarter and went on to beat Wagner 44-0 on Saturday.

Perrantes completed 16 of 24 passes for 241 yards. Owens had 119 yards rushing on 12 carries and Billy Lucas gained 105 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Cyrus Holder had 125 yards receiving on five receptions with two scores for the Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Northeast Conference).

Rickey Spruill had 74 yards on five carries for the Seahawks (0-11, 0-7). Wagner also was shut out last week by Sacred Heart 27-0.

The Seahawks now have a 20-game losing streak. Wagner lost two games in a short spring season in March and went 1-11 in 2019. The Seahawks haven’t finished above .500 since the 2016 season.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up