CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Dartmouth tops Brown, 52-31,…

Dartmouth tops Brown, 52-31, keeps hold on Ivy League title

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Derek Kyler threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns, Nick Howard rushed for two more and Dartmouth scorched Brown after halftime, 52-31, on Saturday to win at least a share of its 20th Ivy League championship, most in the Ancient Eight.

Howard tied the program record for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 15 — a record that’s stood since 1929. Kyler also rushed for a career-high 79 yards and a touchdown.

Dartmouth (9-1, 5-1), ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll, ended the first half with a field goal and opened the second with a lightning-fast touchdown drive, opening a 31-17 lead on Brown (2-8, 1-6), which had matched score for score through the first half.

Big Green scored 21 unanswered points to open the second half.

E.J. Perry threw for 258 yards with one touchdown for Brown, and ran for another.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up