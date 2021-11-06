TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — California quarterback Chase Garbers, who leads the Pac-12 in total offense, didn’t play against Arizona on…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — California quarterback Chase Garbers, who leads the Pac-12 in total offense, didn’t play against Arizona on Saturday.

Garbers apparently joined several players who went into COVID-19 protocol Thursday and weren’t available to play. The school, at the time, didn’t announce which players would be out. The Pac-12 Network reported 24 players and five coaches were affected.

Seven Cal players listed as starters on the early week depth chart were not on the updated depth chart released before the game, including three offensive linemen, two inside linebackers and a defensive end.

Arizona (0-8) is attempting to break a 20-game losing streak, the longest active streak in the nation.

Senior Ryan Glover was to make his first career start at quarterback for Cal (3-5), which has won two games in a row and needed to win three of its final four games to become bowl eligible. Glover has not attempted a pass this season.

Garbers, a fifth-year senior, averages 293 yards a game total offense and 247.4 yards passing, which is second in the league. He has 1,083 yards rushing, a school record for a quarterback, and 10 rushing touchdowns, a school season record.

