Aune, Torrey help North Texas beat FIU 49-7

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 11:21 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Aune passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, DeAndre Torrey had 109 yards rushing and two TDs and North Texas beat Florida International 49-7 on Saturday night for its fourth consecutive win.

Aune was 6-of-12 passing for 219 yards and his 11-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter gave North Texas (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA) a 7-0 lead. He threw TD passes of 55 yards to Rodedric Burns and 35 yards to Khatib Lyles, and Torrey added scoring runs from 50-yards and 1-yard out, in the second quarter to make it 35-0 at halftime.

Ikaika Ragsdale had 19 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown and Ayo Adeyi added a 81 yards rushing, including a 28-yard TD that capped the scoring with 7:36 left in the third quarter.

Tyrese Chambers had three receptions for 79 yards, including a 60-yard TD for the Panthers.

Florida International (1-10, 0-7) has lost 10 straight games following a 48-10 win over Long Island University in the season opener.

