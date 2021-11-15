CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Auburn's Carlson out for…

Auburn’s Carlson out for season; Nix has successful surgery

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson is out for the season with an ACL injury while quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery.

Coach Bryan Harsin said that Monday’s surgery on Nix was successful, ending his season and his streak of 34 consecutive starts.

Carlson and Nix were both hurt in Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, when the Tigers blew a 25-point lead. Carlson had made 14 of 21 kicks.

“Both of those guys are in good spirits, and it’s unfortunate what happened to them,” Harsin said. “Those guys have handled it well. Guys on the team know what we need to do to have guys step up and be able to fill those roles and get ourselves ready to play in this next game.”

Quarterback T.J. Finley, who started five games for LSU as a freshman last season, will start Saturday at South Carolina.

Sophomore Ben Patton, the backup kicker, hasn’t attempted a field goal in his career.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

278 words

Publish Settings

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up