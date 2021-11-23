THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 7:18 PM

Nov. 23
Record
1. Georgia 11-0
2. Ohio State 10-1
3. Alabama 10-1
4. Cincinnati 11-0
5. Michigan 10-1
6. Notre Dame 10-1
7. Oklahoma State 10-1
8. Baylor 9-2
9. Mississippi 9-2
10. Oklahoma 10-1
11. Oregon 9-2
12. Michigan State 9-2
13. BYU 9-2
14. Wisconsin 8-3
15. Texas A&M 8-3
16. Iowa 9-2
17. Pittsburgh 9-2
18. Wake Forest 9-2
19. Utah 8-3
20. NC State 8-3
21. San Diego State 10-1
22. UTSA 11-0
23. Clemson 8-3
24. Houston 10-1
25. Arkansas 7-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.

