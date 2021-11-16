CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 7:26 PM

Nov. 16
Record
1. Georgia 10-0
2. Alabama 9-1
3. Oregon 9-1
4. Ohio State 8-1
5. Cincinnati 10-0
6. Michigan 9-1
7. Michigan State 9-1
8. Notre Dame 9-1
9. Oklahoma State 9-1
10. Wake Forest 9-1
11. Baylor 8-2
12. Mississippi 8-2
13. Oklahoma 9-1
14. BYU 8-2
15. Wisconsin 6-3
16. Texas A&M 7-3
17. Iowa 8-2
18. Pittsburgh 8-2
19. San Diego State 9-1
20. NC State 7-3
21. Arkansas 7-3
22. UTSA 10-0
23. Utah 7-3
24. Houston 9-1
25. Mississippi State 6-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.

