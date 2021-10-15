Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Virginia Tech says selfish student behavior prompts restrictions at next game

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 1:13 PM

Officials at Virginia Tech are putting restrictions in place ahead of this weekend’s game against Pitt after reports of “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior” in recent weeks.

News outlets report that the school announced Thursday that it’s restricting student attendance to season ticket holders and limiting the number of student lottery winners.

The changes come after a student petition called on the university to address claims of overcrowding and problems entering the stadium.

Officials say students will be expected to head immediately to their seats to allow all fans to take their seats safely.

Also, students who enter illegally or violate line protocols will be referred to Student Conduct and be subject to ban from athletic facilities.

