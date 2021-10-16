Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Utah St. snaps skid, extends UNLV losing streak with win

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 10:51 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elelyon Noa’s 11-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left carried Utah State past winless UNLV 28-24 on Saturday night.

Noa’s first touchdown of the year marked the fifth scoring change of the contest. Charles Williams’ 5-yard touchdown run with 8:18 left marked UNLV’s last lead of the game.

Logan Bonner threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns for Utah State (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Deven Thompkins ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies snapping a two-game skid.

The Rebels (0-6, 0-2) now have dropped 12 straight and six straight against Utah State.

Cameron Friel threw for 107 yards for UNLV.

