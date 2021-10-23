Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Tarleton holds off Midwestern State 17-14

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 10:44 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Steven Duncan threw a pair of touchdown passes to Max Maxfield and Tarleton beat Division II-member Midwestern State 17-14 on Saturday night.

Duncan and Maxfield connected on a 19-yard score in the first quarter, and again with a 5-yarder with 12:12 to play. Adrian Guzman’s 28-yard field goal gave Tarleton (4-3) a 17-7 lead with 4:37 remaining.

Jalen March’s 5-yard touchdown run for Midwestern State capped the scoring with 2:18 left. Midwestern State then forced a three-and-out, but Jake Walrath’s 45-yard punt pinned the Mustangs at the 1. Dillon Sterling-Cole threw an interception four plays later.

Duncan completed 15-of-23 passes for 146 yards.

Sterling-Cole was 20-of-40 passing and threw one touchdown and two interceptions. March ran 14 times for 85 yards.

