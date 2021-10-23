Sluka runs for 2 TDs, Holy Cross beat Colgate 42-10

WORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, Peter Oliver added a career-high 153 yards…

WORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, Peter Oliver added a career-high 153 yards rushing and a score, and Holy Cross beat Colgate 42-10 on Saturday night.

Oliver scored on a 22-yard run to cap a six-play, 75-yard opening drive and after Colgate went three-and-out Tyler Purdy ran up the middle and lunged over the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown to give Holy Cross (5-2, 3-0 Patriot League) a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Senior kicker Derek Ng attempted his first career pass late in the third quarter when he took a direct snap on a fake field goal and rolled out to his right before he hit Cullen Honohan 9-yard touchdown to make it 35-10.

Colgate (2-6, 1-1) was limited to 170 total yards and committed four turnovers. Senior Grant Breneman completed 3 of 9 passes for 38 yards with an interception and freshman Michael Brescia — who has seen his playing time increase as the season endured — was 2-of-7 passing for 21 yards and threw two interceptions.

Sluka was 7-of-12 passing for 62 yards with an interception and Marco Siderman, who shares time at quarterback, completed 7 of 11 for 42 yards for Holy Cross.

