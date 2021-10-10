Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Sacramento State runs through Southern Utah for a 41-20 win

The Associated Press

October 10, 2021, 12:21 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw two touchdown passes and Asher O’Hara ran for two more scores as Sacramento State ground out a 41-20 Big Sky Conference win over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

The Hornets limited Southern Utah to just 43 yards rushing and picked off quarterback Justin Miller three times while their offense did not commit a turnover.

Sacramento State (3-2, 2-0 Big Sky Conference) ran for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Gable scored from four-yards out for the game’s first touchdown and O’Hara added scoring runs of 10 and 3 yards. Dunniway was 8 of 13 for 105 yards passing, firing an 18-yard scoring pass to Devin Gandy in the second quarter and three yards to Pierre Williams early in the fourth.

Miller was 19-of-34 passing for Southern Utah (1-5, 0-3), hitting Ethan Bolingbroke for a 13-yard touchdown and again for the two-point conversion in the third quarter.

