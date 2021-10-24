Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Rogers throws for 4 TDs; ULM beats S. Alabama 41-31

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 2:13 AM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw four touchdown passes, including an 81-yarder to Will Derrick, and UL Monroe beat South Alabama 41-31 on Saturday night.

Rogers was 25-of-35 passing for 369 yards. Derrick had five receptions for 135 yards and Andrew Henry had 18 carries for 88 yards and a score for ULM (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Rogers connected with Fred Lloyd Jr. for a 21-yard touchdown to cap a six-play 75-yard drive and make it 31-31 with 3:57 left in the third quarter. South Alabama went three-and-out on its ensuing possession and two plays later from the ULM 19, Derrick ran a seam route down the right hash and cut back toward the left sideline as he ran untouched for the go-ahead TD.

Jake Bentley completed 30 of 41 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions for South Alabama (4-3, 1-3). He hit Jalen Tolbert for TDs of 8 and 40 yards on the Jaguars’ first two possessions of the second half to make it 31-24 — South Alabama’s first lead — with 6:24 left in the third quarter. Tolbert finished with 10 receptions for 155 yards.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

