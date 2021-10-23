Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Richard leads North Carolina Central past Morgan State 28-17

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 5:48 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Davius Richard threw touchdown passes to four different receivers, including three in the second half, and North Carolina Central rallied for a 28-17 victory over Morgan State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Richard, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 242 yards with one interception, knotted the score at 7 with his first TD toss — a 2-yarder to Quentin Chaplin with 1:37 left in the first quarter. That was all the scoring until Kluivert Akubuo-Onwuemeka nailed a 25-yard field goal with 5:08 left in the second to give Morgan State a 10-7 halftime lead.

Richard gave the Eagles (3-4) a 14-10 lead in their MEAC opener with a 31-yard scoring strike to Isiah Macklin midway through the third quarter. The Bears (0-7, 0-3) answered with Romello Kimbrough’s 55-yard TD run for a 17-14 lead, but Richard gave NCCU the lead for good when he connected with Andrew Smith for a 53-yard score on the ensuing drive. Richard wrapped up the win with an 18-yard TD toss to Latrell Collier with 5:22 left to play.

Neil Boudreau completed 22 of 35 passes for 193 yards with a TD and an interception for Morgan State. His 19-yard scoring toss to Wesley Wolfolk gave the Bears a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

