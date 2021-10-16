Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Prairie View holds off…

Prairie View holds off Bethune-Cookman with 35-29 win

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 5:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jawon Pass threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View beat winless Bethune-Cookman 35-29 on Saturday.

Que’shaun Byrd’s 8-yard touchdown run brought the Wildcats within 28-22 with 7:56 left. Prairie View responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Pass’ 30-yard scoring pass to Tre’jon Spiller with 5:21 remaining.

Bethune-Cookman countered with a four-play, 71-yard drive that took 78 seconds and concluded with Devin Black throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Overton to reduce the deficit to 35-29 with 3:57 left.

The Panthers (5-1, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took the ensuing kickoff and held the ball for the rest of the game.

Spiller had 114 yards receiving on three receptions and two touchdowns for Prairie View.

Black threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and Byrd ran for 176 yards on 24 carries and one score for the Wildcats (0-7, 0-4).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up