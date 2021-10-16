Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Pappas-Byrd connection helps Morehead…

Pappas-Byrd connection helps Morehead St. sink Butler

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw touchdowns of 17 and 16 yards to BJ Byrd in the third quarter and Morehead State beat Butler 31-8 on Saturday.

Pappas, who threw four interceptions, connected with Byrd to make it a 24-0 advantage. Pappas finished 25-of-39 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Earl Stoudemire ran for 148 yards on 15 carries, Issiah Aguero tallied 107 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown and Chance Harris scored a touchdown. Byrd caught nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League).

Joey Suchy posted the Bulldogs’ (2-4, 0-3) lone score with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:48 remaining.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up