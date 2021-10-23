Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
North Alabama cruises past Charleston Southern 45-22

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 7:39 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rett Files threw all three of his touchdown passes to Takairee Kenebrew and ran for another score as North Alabama rolled to a 45-22 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Early in the fourth quarter, Files and Kenebrew connected on a 76-yard score that gave North Alabama (2-6, 1-2 Big South Conference) a 24-7 lead. Files added a 1-yard TD run with 10:29 remaining following a Charleston Southern (2-4, 1-3) turnover.

The pair also had a 59-yard yard touchdown and a 4-yarder, each in the first quarter. Files was 17-of-36 passing for 235 yards. Kenebrew finished with four catches for 141 yards.

Jack Chambers was 20-of-48 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions and added 110 yards rushing with a score for the Buccaneers, who scored all 22 points in the fourth quarter.

