Miller spearheads N.D. State rally past Missouri St., 27-10

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 9:36 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback Cam Miller came off the bench to lead two late touchdown drives and FCS No. 3-ranked North Dakota State came from behind to beat 17th-ranked Missouri State 27-20 on Saturday.

Miller connected with Christian Watson on a 24-yard touchdown for the game-winning score with 4:57 remaining. His 29-yard scoring pass to Phoenix Sproles tied it at 20-all with 13:40 left. Miller completed 7-of-9 passing attempts for 122 yards.

Miller was 6-for-6 passing and connected with four different receivers on the Bison’s go-ahead possession. He also picked up two first downs rushing on the 12-play, 62-yard drive that took a little more than seven minutes.

Missouri State drove to the NDSU 36 on its final possession, but a pair of false start penalties and back-to-back sacks pushed the Bears into a fourth-and-33 and they couldn’t convert.

North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) likely will move to the No. 2 spot following Eastern Washington’s 35-34 defeat at home against Weber State.

Jason Shelley threw for 242 yards and Tobias Little ran for two scores for the Bears (4-3, 3-2).

