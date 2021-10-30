Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Martinez leads NAU rally…

Martinez leads NAU rally in 38-31 win over Idaho

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 9:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — RJ Martinez threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Kevin Daniels ran for 177 yards and Northern Arizona beat Idaho 38-31 on Saturday.

Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left proved to be the game winner. The play was set up when Martinez threw a 21-yard completion to Coleman Owen.

The Lumberjacks (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky) sealed the win when Morgan Vest intercepted Idaho’s Mike Beaudry with 1:04 left.

After the Vandals (2-6, 1-4) built a 21-17 first-half lead, Harrison Beemiller bolted 50 yards to give the Lumberjacks a three-point edge. They increased the margin to 10 when Martinez threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Owen not even four minutes later. Owen finished with 139 yards receiving on seven catches.

Early in the fourth quarter, Beaudry threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Terez Traynor, and Logan Prescott’s 29-yard field goal with 6:46 left tied it at 31.

Beaudry threw for 306 yards but was picked three times. Traynor had 12 catches for 167 yards and a score.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up