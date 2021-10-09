Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Marist starts fast, rolls…

Marist starts fast, rolls to 34-3 victory over Stetson

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Day passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Coffindaffer had a 31-yard interception return score as Marist breezed to a 34-3 victory over Stetson in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.

The Red Foxes (2-2, 2-0) were leading 10-0 — on a 29-yard field goal by Luke Paladino and a 1-yard TD run by Hunter Cobb — in the first quarter when Coffindaffer picked off John Seter and returned it for a TD and a 17-0 lead with 45 seconds left. Day connected with Dwayne Menders for a 13-yard TD and a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Menders finished with 10 receptions for 142 yards, including seven catches for 116 yards in the first half.

Day and Brandon Lysick connected for a 6-yard TD in the third quarter and Paladino added a 41-yard field goal in the final quarter to cap the scoring for Marist. Day completed 22 of 31 passes.

Cameron Gillis had a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Hatters (2-3, 0-2). Jordan Younge-Humphrey rushed for 93 yards on 14-3 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up