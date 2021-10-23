Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Howard, Logan lead UT Martin past SE Missouri State 38-30

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 6:58 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Keon Howard accounted for four touchdowns, Peyton Logan ran for 159 yards and a score, and UT Martin outlasted Southeast Missouri State 38-30 on Saturday.

Howard completed 17 of 25 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and he ran for two other scores. His 51-yard TD pass to Rodney Williams II gave the Skyhawks (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley) a 31-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

SE Missouri State (2-6, 2-2) rallied with two touchdown passes from CJ Ogbanna to Johnny King and two field goals by Kenny Doak. However, Logan’s 75-yard touchdown run that had given UT Martin a 38-23 lead proved decisive.

Geno Hess had 137 yards rushing for SE Missouri State, his 66-yard TD run having given the Redhawks a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Ogbanna finished 13-of-24 passing for 194 yards.

Both teams surpassed 200 yards rushing — the Skyhawks with 236 yards and the Redhawks with 211.

