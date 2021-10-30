Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Holy Cross extends Lehigh’s skid to 15 with 31-12 victory

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 3:34 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Marco Siderman threw for a touchdown and ran for another in a five-minute span in the second quarter and Holy Cross beat Lehigh 31-12 on Saturday.

Siderman threw a 36-yard score to Jalen Coker with 5:39 left in the first half to give the Crusaders (6-2. 3-0 Patriot League) a 7-3 lead.

After Holy Cross’ defense stuffed the Mountain Hawks with a three-and-out that generated no yards, Siderman led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with his 1-yard scoring run with 47 seconds left before intermission.

Following Tommy Lewis’ blocked punt on the Crusaders’ Patrick Haughney, Dante Perri threw a 9-yard score to Jalen Burbage to reduce Lehigh’s deficit to 14-12.

Matthew Sluka’s 7-yard touchdown run with 13:52 left to play sealed it. Sluka finished with two rushing touchdowns.

Perri threw for 137 yards and a touchdown. Lehigh (0-8, 0-3) has lost 15 straight. The Patriots’ last win was in a 27-24 contest against Georgetown on Oct. 26, 2019.

