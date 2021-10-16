Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » Grant's 3TDs send Sacred…

Grant’s 3TDs send Sacred Heart past C. Connecticut

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Grant ran ran for 183 yards on 29 carries and reached the end zone three times to lead Sacred Heart past Central Connecticut 27-17 on Saturday.

Grant’s 4-yard touchdown run with 3:24 left in the third quarter gave the Pioneers (4-3, 2-1 Northeast Conference) a 13-10 lead.

Early in the fourth, Grant scored from 15 yards out running up the middle and breaking tackles near the goal line to extend the margin.

Marquez McCray threw for 178 yards for Sacred Heart now winners of back-to-back contests following a two-game skid.

Nasir Smith ran for 89 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up