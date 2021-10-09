Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Grant runs for 268 yards in Sacred Heart win over Merrimack

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 6:05 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for two touchdowns and sophomore Malik Grant ran for a career-high 268 yards and Sacred Heart beat Merrimack 20-10 on Saturday.

McCray threw a 13-yard score to Kenneth Womack for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, and later, an 8-yard touchdown toss to Naseim Brantley for a 17-3 advantage.

The Pioneers (3-3, 1-1 Northeast Conference) outgained Merrimack 418-204 in total yardage with 334 coming on the ground. Grant averaged nearly 10 yards per carry as he toted it 27 times.

Westin Elliott threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for Merrimack (3-2, 0-2). Merrimack ran the ball 30 times for 15 yards.

