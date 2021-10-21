Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Family says Texas player died of accidental overdose

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 6:37 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, died of a an accidental drug overdose caused by fentanyl, the family said Thursday.

Jake Ehlinger, 20, was found on May 6. No cause of death was immediately released and the family statement said they believe he ingested a dose of the prescription drug Xanax laced with toxic substances, including fentanyl.

“The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges, and universities,” the family said.

“As our family continues to process Jake’s death, we felt it was important to share these details with the hope that Jake will not have died in vain,” the statement continued. “We pray that sharing Jake’s story will help shed light on this problem and prevent other families from also tragically losing a loved one.”

Jake Ehlinger did not play in his two seasons at Texas after arriving as a walk-on from Austin’s Westlake High School. Sam Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts after a college career that saw him rank among Texas’ career passing leaders.

Ross Ehlinger, Sam and Jake’s father, died at age 46 in 2013 of an apparent heart attack while competing in a triathlon in San Francisco.

