Eckhaus rallies Bryant to 18-17 win over Saint Francis (Pa.)

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 3:54 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus rallied Bryant with a flurry of points in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs came out on top, clipping Saint Francis (Pa.) 18-17 on Saturday.

One week after his potential game-winning Hail Mary pass was thwarted at the goal line, Eckhaus lobbed a soft pass to Daniel Adeboboye in the back corner of the end zone as Bryant rallied with 15 points in the final 3:18. Eckhaus was 20-of-48 passing for 206 yards.

Adeboboye gained 70 yards rushing and 47 receiving.

Marques DeShields broke a 98-yard touchdown run, Justin Sliwoski found Kathero Summers for another and Saint Francis scored twice in the third quarter to grab a 14-3 lead.

The Red Flash were seemingly pinned at the 2-yard line after a Bryant punt but DeShields, taking a delayed handoff in the end zone, slithered through a seam to the near sideline and raced the rest of the way for the longest run in the FCS this season and longest in Saint Francis program history.

Then came the late heroics from Bryant. Eckhaus drove the Bulldogs 99 yards in 14 plays before hitting Psaveon Reeves from the 9, and then running in the two-point conversion to pull Bryant within 14-11 with 3:18 to go.

The Red Flash added a 45-yard Alex Schmoke field goal, but Bryant put together a 10-play drive for the win.

DeShields rushed for 140 yards on 14 carries.

