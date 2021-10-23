Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Big finish powers Prairie…

Big finish powers Prairie View A&M to 48-21 rout of Southern

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jawon Pass threw for 280 yards, Lyndemian Brooks ran for another 108 and Prairie View A&M pulled away in the second half to defeat Southern 48-21 on Saturday night.

Prairie View (6-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 21-14 midway through the third quarter before finishing with a stretch of five scores in five possessions. Luis Reyes kicked a short field goal, Pass threw to Evan Fairs for a 56-yard touchdown, Jaden Stewart and Brooks scored on short runs and Reyes added another field goal to make the score 48-14 with 2:14 left to play.

Pass completed 19 of 27 passes and had two TD throws. Stewart added 83 yards rushing with two scores. Brooks also scored twice.

Glendon McDaniel was 14-of-22 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2). They were held to 250 yards, compared to 506 of total offense for the Panthers.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up